From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has ordered a special Task Force to proceed to Ikoyi Passport Office to clear all existing backlog of applications.

This was disclosed by the acting Comptroller General of Immigration (Ag. CGI), Isah Jere Idris, who said the team has arrived Ikoyi Lagos and commenced the clearance exercise to ensure that all outstanding Passport applications are sorted out within the week.

Speaking through Assistant Comptroller of Immigration Service, Amos OKPU, and Public Relations Officer, Idris said the action was taken after the receipt of reports about delays being experienced by some applicants who applied for Passports at the Ikoyi Passport Office Lagos.

He assured Passport applicants who have been enrolled into the Passport system in Ikoyi, Lagos that the Team shall commence issuance of notifications for collection to applicants whose Passports are ready and promised that some drastic changes will be made in the station to improve the quality of service delivery.

The acting Comptroller General appealed to prospective Passport applicants to endeavour to visit the Service’s website: immigration.gov.ng to apply and make payment for the Passport categories of their choice and avoid patronising anybody who would request them to make any cash payments for Passports.

It would be recalled that upon assumption of Office, the acting Comptroller General promised to deepen the Passport issuance reform efforts to ensure seamless Passport issuance processes across Issuing Centres.

