Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government, on Monday, gave further clarifications as regards host communities for six newly established Federal Colleges of Education strategically located across the six geopolitical zones.

The clarifications, according to the government, was due to alleged mutilation of official correspondence between the Federal Ministry of Education and the Government of Osun state over the location of the newly approved Federal College of Education in the state, which has been widely circulated in the social and conventional media.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Education, maintained that Iwo, in Iwo local government area, Osun state, remains the host community for the college located in Osun state.

Others colleges are located in Jamaare, in Jamaare local government area; Odugbo, in Apa local government area, Benue state; Isu, in Onicha local government area, Ebonyi state; Ekiadolor, in Ovia north east local government area, Edo state; and Gidan Madi, in Tangaza local government area, Sokoto state.

The statement which was signed by the Director of Press, Ben Bem Goong, confirmed that “letters to this effect have already gone to the relevant Governors, while a technical team from the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) would be visiting the benefitting states to inspect and assess the sites in the coming weeks, all in preparation for the take-off of the Colleges in October 2020.”