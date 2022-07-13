From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has shortlisted no fewer than 14 directors for the position of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF).

This was contained in a circular issued by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) and signed by Director (Administration), Mariya A. D. Rufai.

The circular was issued by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, on July 6, 2022.

Yemi-Esan had earlier directed permanent secretaries to forward details of eligible directors on Grade 17 to her on or before July 6.

The 14 Directors shortlisted for the position of the Accountant-General of the Federation include Muhammad Murtala Saleh, Chizea Onochie Peter, and Lydia Jafiya Shehu from the office of the AGF.

Others are Bakre Modupe Julianah (Ministry of Police Affairs), Danladi Comfort Zakowi(NSCDC), Abah George Fidelis (Nigeria Immigration), Omachi Raymond Omenka (Ministry of Interior), and lbrahim Saadiyya Jibo (National Boundary Commission).

Others include Mohammed Aminu YarAbba (Federal Fire Service), Samuel A. Waziri (Ministry of Agric and Rural Development), Mahmud Adam Kambari (North East Development Commission), Mohammed Magaji M. Doho (Federal Ministry of Education), Mufutahu Bukolah (Federal Ministry of Transportation), and Yusuf Abdullahi Musa II (Fed. Min. Information and Culture).

Recall the Federal Government sacked the acting AGF, Chukwuyere Anamekwe.

Anamekwe’s replacement was said to have followed allegations that he was being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His sacked was also linked to his controversial statement that the government was borrowing to pay salaries.

He was appointed as acting AGF on May 22, 2022, pending the outcome of EFCC investigation of the suspended AGF, Ahmad Idris.