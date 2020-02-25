The Federal Government has begun the process of establishing an Aviation Leasing Company (ALC) and a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) as it held a bidders’ conference for the two concerns on Monday.

In attendance at the session were officials of the Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Federal Ministry of Finance, aviation labour unions, transaction advisers and prospective investors.

At the end of the conferences, one company, a consortium of A. J. Walters/Glovesly/Egypt Air was shortlisted out of three for the Aviation Leasing Company.

For the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, two (2) companies namely; A.J. Walters/Glovesly/Egypt Air and Ethiopian Airlines were shortlisted out of seven that expressed interest.

Declaring the conferences open, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics and Chairman of the Project Delivery Team, Alhaji Muhammad Shehu, said the event marked another phase of the government’s determination to ensure the realisation of the projects.

He also assured of a transparent process leading to the actualisation of the projects which are being executed through public private partnerships. He said the cross-stakeholder representation at the conference underlined the government’s commitment to transparency.