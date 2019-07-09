Damiete Braide

Award winning Nigerian dancer and founder/director, Ijodee Arts, Adedayo Liadi, has urged the Federal Government to ban the controversial music video, ‘Soapy’ dance of Afeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, noting that its promotes nudity and masturbation.

Liadi, immediate past president of Guild of Nigerian Dancers (GOND) at a press conference in Lagos, yesterday, decried the the dance, which he described as erotic and should not be seen by children.

“I am not happy seeing people that call themselves professional dancers doing erotic movements; later kids will learn it and begin to practice the same dance. I stand with Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, popularly known as Kaffy, in condemning such dance. This kind of dance is condemned by Nigerian dancers.

“I have nothing against Naira Marley or his kind of music, but my concern is the ‘Soapy dance’ which has gone viral.”

Liadi said even if they wanted to do the dance, “they can do it in the club, that is why we have clubs. But to put such an erotic movement online as a trending dance is not acceptable. Is that the kind of dance they want children to dance? And there are some children that have started dancing it.

“As professional dancers, don’t let money make you lose your respect and the professional nature of the work. I always advice dancers that the dance they perform today, will speak for them tomorrow be it positive or negative,” he said.

He recalled that Kaffy has equally condemned the video. She expressed shock over the new music video, saying it is disgusting and immoral.

“I am sorry but I can’t take this. In the history of Nigerian dance, I have never seen a more disgusting, immoral dance like the ‘Soapy dance’. It should never be encouraged. I am really disappointed. As dancers, we should speak for what is right. We shouldn’t encourage this for the sake of a trend, especially when it is not even censored from kids.”