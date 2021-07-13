By Brown Chimezie

Moved by recent arrest of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Federal Government, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State spoke on how to handle the situation tactfully without worsening the security situation in the South East and other parts of the country.

What is your view on the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader?

My view aligns with that of Ohanaeze Ndigbo national leadership. However, Ohanaeze Ndigbo national leadership is still observing the situation and will make statements, if need be. Personally, whoever is working to protect Igbo interest in Nigerian federation gets my support. Remember, Igbo has many stakeholders at various sectors working to protect the interest of Ndigbo in Nigerian project. So, we should be looking at the larger picture, ensuring equity and justice for all citizens of Nigeria including Ndigbo. You should bear in mind that Nnamdi Kanu is our own and nobody rejects his son, no matter the situation.

Igbo seems to be sounding discordant tunes and confused. Don’t you think so?

Point of correction! Igbo are not confused, as all views being expressed are geared towards achieving same goals – equity and justice. Nonetheless, it is imperative that Igbo unite under an umbrella organisation – Ohanaeze Ndigbo with clearly defined targets. Everybody wants to be heard, but our views should converge at a certain point. In one of my previous interviews, I emphasised that Ndigbo have an excellent leader in the person of Prof. George Obiozor and all he needs is solidarity. Ndigbo at home and in diaspora should rally round him as we strive to get our fair share in the Nigeria project.

What do you think about the security in South East, with the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu?

Generally speaking, the greatest challenge facing Nigeria is insecurity, and this is threatening the corporate existence of the country. The insecurity situation across the country puts everybody on the edge, as no section of the country is immune from the violent crimes. So, the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu should not be used as a parameter to measure the security situation in South East. We should be talking and thinking of ways to reduce violent crimes at all corners of the country including South East. By and large, I plead with the Federal government to handle the issue of Nnamdi Kanu with caution to avoid escalating the already tense situation. Nigeria needs peace and peaceful Nigeria will benefit the West African sub-region.

What is your view on the Southern governors meeting in Lagos?

Freedom of association is one of the fundamental human rights. The governors at various sections and geo-political zones have right to meet and associate with one another. The meetings are aimed at forging a united front in their pursuit for equity in the country. Furthermore, the governors are putting heads together in addressing the myriad of problems besetting the nation. The saying goes: “Two good heads are better than one.” So, I believe the decisions they make at such meetings would yield better results than those of individual state governors. However, they should be mindful of creating any impression of polarised nation. The goals of the various geo-political meetings of the governors should be united, peaceful and equitable Nigeria.

What do you think about the resolution of the Southern governors that the next President of Nigeria should come from the South?

That is a very sound and commendable resolution. This will go a long way in entrenching the principle of power rotation in the country; thereby ensuring justice and equity. So, I applaud the governors and request their Northern colleagues support the proposition. Furthermore, I pray the South governors and political stakeholders micro-rotate the presidency to the South East. The South East is the only region in the South yet to produce Presidency of Nigeria since the beginning of this republic in 1999. It will be fair and beneficial to all concerned, if they micro-zone the Presidency to South East.

What is your view on their resolution to enforce the ban on open grazing of cattle?

I want to point out that these lines of question border on national issue and Ohanaeze Ndigbo national executive is in a better position to tackle such questions. Moreover, our national Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonna issued statements on the governors meeting and the resolutions therein. So, I align with the position of our national secretariat.

I heard that Ndigbo in APC are complaining that they didn’t get any councillorship or chairmanship slot for the local government election in Lagos State.

Well, Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not a political organisation. They have their party leaders and should channel their complaint to the appropriate organ of the party in the state. My advice is that they should forge a united front as Ndigbo in APC Lagos State, so as to attract their share of the party benefits. They should eschew rancour and bickering, but unite in pursuing their interest in the party. In that way, they will earn respect and recognition as a powerful block by the other stakeholders of the party.

