Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Senator, representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, has called for the inclusion of communities displaced through violent attacks in Plateau North in the on-going 500 per state Housing Units Resettlement programme of the Federal Government.

Sen Gyang in a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, said the letter was presented to the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRM&IDPs).

He drew the attention of the Federal Commissioner to the fact that Plateau State which has suffered from violent attacks and displacement of communities since 2001 to date was omitted in the Reconstruction and Resettlement Housing program of the Federal government.

Senator Gyang recommended six displaced communities for the Resettlement Housing Units in the first instance from the following Districts: Gashish District, B/Ladi LGA; Ropp District, B/Ladi LGA; Jol Village, Riyom LGA; Bachi District, Riyom LGA; Kwall District, Bassa LGA and Miango District, Bassa LGA.

The Federal Commissioner NCRM&IDPs, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, took note of the request and said the Commission will have to factor Plateau State into the Resettlement Housing program as requested in the letter.

He advised Senator Gyang to liaise with the Plateau State Governor to harmonise the locations recommended for the project.

Sen Basheer noted that the Agency is undertaking a record taking of all Internally Displaced Persons to build a database of persons concerned by Name, Location, Phone Number and other data points across the country, including Plateau.