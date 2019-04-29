Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has expressed disgust at emerging global outcry about Nigerians caught and paraded abroad for drug related offences and internet fraud in the past three weeks.

Runsewe, who described the trend as locust attack against the image of Nigeria and Nigerians, called for a national probe to find out the true identity of the alleged offenders to determine if the Nigerian passports in their possession were genuine and the holders Nigerians.

“The coincidence and the space of time within which these negative occurrence happened were very suspicious, as the events came virtually a week after the other and Nigerians branded as a nation of desperate and fraudulent people despite the attempts at home to discourage sundry crime and corruption,” he said.

He said time has come to properly investigate the true identity of the paraded Nigerians caught for drugs in Saudi Arabia and those arrested in Dubia and recently in the United States of America.

The DG, who applauded FCT minister last week for the raid of Abuja night clubs, where Nigerian young persons were lured into nude shows, expressed regrets about these trends and suggested a thorough investigation of the background of the culprits to truly ascertain if they are Nigerians.