By Christopher Oji

A foundation has pleaded with the Federal Government of Nigeria, and corporate organizations to come to the rescue of widows of Police officers who are going through pains.

The United States based charity organization, Kedrick Scribner Foundation, said the FG, and other Corporate organizations should empower the widows with tangible means that would take them out of poverty.

According to the founder of the foundation, Dr Kedrick Scribner, dead policemen, especially those who died fighting crimes, should be regarded as fallen heroes, whose families should not be forgotten.

He said the interventions the widows received would boost the morale of serving policemen, and encourage them to confront criminals headlong without fear.

The man who extended his support to widows of Police officers, said people should assist them with money, food items, gifts, clothing, among other essentials.

During the one-day programme, tagged ‘The Widow’s Mite event’ recently at the United Church of Christ (aka Hekan) located in the Nigeria Police Mounted Troops Police Barracks in Lagos, also called on private individuals to come to the rescue of the widows, and their children.

Kedrick Scribner Foundation, which provides resources necessary for people to live sustainably, said, deliberate and feasible support system must be in place to take care of widows and other people in the society.

Scribner said the foundation would work towards ensuring that the widows were economically independent, and self-sufficient: “I saw the needs of the widows, and I have been told so much about them, so I want to see it for myself. When I saw some things, I could not hold back. So, I said we need to figure out something for the widows. I spoke to some of them, and I said we have to do something.

“I called some of my friends, and told them that I needed support to help me build people, especially the widows of our fallen heros. I thank God that I am supporting the widows of our fallen police officers “.

On his part, the clergyman in charge of the Church, Daniel Nuhu, also called on the Federal Government to set up a Trust Fund for the widows of police officers. I want to plead with the Nigeria government on behalf of the widows, to come to their rescue, because some of them have no fund to set up businesses.

“The government has done well, because I met so many people who received some funds from the Government to start up their businesses. But the government should do more. So, if there is going to be any assistance to people, there should be a special one for widows of police officers.”

Expressing gratitude for the hand of fellowship extended to them by the foundation, some of the widows, said the gifts and supports would complement the effort of the government in setting them up economically after the passage of their spouses.

The foundation has impacted more than 400,00 people globally, and raised over $200,000 through donations, and fundraising events.