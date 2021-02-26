From Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has urged Federal Government not to released billions of naira to states Governors for the implementation of National Livestock transformation Programme in replacement of open grazing.

He raised alarm that some Governors have started importing foreign cows into the ranging that would be build instead of allowing herders in to address the herders/farmers clashes I the country.

Hon. Bagos disclosed this on Friday while briefing Journalists in Jos and lamented the increasing rate of kidnapping of school children in the country.

“The National Livestock Transformation Programme of the Federal Government should be a programme that will create enabling environment for people to access funds for ranching through the Central Ban of Nigeria, not a programme that government will take billions of naira and give state Governors or someone to go and create the ranch.

“Unfortunately, the way I am even seeing some Governors going with the programme, some are establishing the ranch but importing high breed cows, it is expected that the ranch should address the need of herdsmen that are within their domain.

“Some Governors are importing all the bulls that will give them diary products and what happen to the cows of the herdsmen that are creating problem in the country which ranching was supposed to address.

“If Governors will say they need N2b and at the end of the day they are creating personal ranch, it will not help. Absolutely, Federal Government should not give funds for ranching to state Governors.”

He encouraged members of the public and Fulani to access funds and create their ranching to stemmed the issues of herders/farmers crisis in the country.

“Ranch is the way to go but it is a private business, it shouldn’t be done by Government. CBN can provide the funds and individuals can go and collect loan to establish it but to just carry money and give out for that purpose without accountability no.”

He applauded State Governors for taking collective decision against open grazing and insisted that the way to go is ranching.