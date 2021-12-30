By Rose Ejembi

Reverend Akpen Leva is the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Benue State chapter. In this exclusive interview, he warned that removing fuel subsidy especially at the time Nigerians are battling with economic hardship will be tantamount to setting the country on fire. He spoke on other salient national issues. Excerpts:

What is your reaction to the recent Abuja Court order which asked the Federal Government to officially declare bandits as terrorists?

Well, I think that the issue of Federal Government declaring bandits as terrorists is an issue that many people have been calling for. But I can’t understand why the Federal Government has been so adamant to carry it out as has been the wishes of the generality of people of Nigeria. If you look at the terror activities that these people have carried out in this nation, one needs not to be persuaded to declare Fulani bandits as terrorists. They have caused a lot of destructions, people are being killed on daily basis and the type of weapons they use are not different from the weapons used by terrorists and the type of attacks they make on communities and schools clearly show that this is a terrorist organization. I wonder why the Federal Government is pampering the bandits instead of declaring them terrorists. I thank God that the Abuja Court has compelled the Federal Government to declare them terrorists and I pray that they should not waste time again because they have caused a lot of havoc in this country and everybody knows about it. So, there is no going back.

Some Nigerians are of the opinion that FG’s refusal to designate bandits as terrorists was deliberate and an attempt to realise Fulani’s agenda of recolonization of Nigeria. What’s your take on that?

I think other people may be right in their own opinions. If some key actors in the Federal Government are behaving as if they are acting the script of Fulani bandits, then one will be at liberty to conclude that it is a delibrate attempt because there are situations where you see people that represent the government whether they speak in their personal capacity or official capacity as if they are supporting the bandits, saying things that one will think they are supporting the bandits. Then we can conclude that it’s deliberate for them not to declare Fulani herdsmen as terrorists; those that are causing pains to the generality of Nigerians and I think the FG has to rise up to its responsibility because there is so much dust surrounding the whole insecurity in the country; the FG has to stand up clearly and declare bandits as terrorists because further delay will show that they have a hidden agenda and one will always think that they want to expand the territory of Fulani nationality in Nigeria to cover every place. That has been the insinuation from many quarters and the FG has to rise up to defend herself on this issue. If not, everybody is concluding that they want to Fulanise Nigeria and that is why they are delaying in declaring Fulani herdsmen as terrorists.

Daily, the spate of insecurity increases rather than reducing. Do you think the presidency and the service chiefs are doing enough to check this ugly trend?

It is very unfortunate that Nigeria has become a battlefield. People are killed on daily basis and it’s the responsibility of government to protect lives and property. But it seems the Federal Government is helpless in this situation. If you look at the reaction of the Federal Government to certain parts of this country, then you will begin to ask so many questions. Look at the issue of IPOB, the FG clamped down on the IPOB agitators to the extent that it didn’t give the agitators an inch to carry out their activities. Look at the issue of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho in the South East and Southwest. We were thinking that if that same energy is channelled towards these Fulani bandits that are terrorizing the whole nation, if that same energy is used in fighting this terrorism, I think we would have recorded considerable results. The Federal Government and the Security Chiefs maybe doing their best, but their best is not yet enough. I want to encourage them that Nigerians are watching what is happening; Nigerians from the Southwest are watching, Nigerians from the South-East are watching and so the same thing should be applicable to the Northern part of this nation. It was just over the weekend that 45 farmers were killed in Nasarawa State and over 5000 people displaced. This is happening in the North-Central and in the Northern part of Nigeria, why can’t the FG use the same force or technique that it is using in other parts of this nation? These are so many questions that are begging for answers. However, I want to commend the FG and the security agencies for what they are doing so far. But as far as the North is concerned, the efforts are not yet enough, they need to put in more efforts to secure the far North.

Away from issues of insecurity, there is this other burning issue, the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which the president has refused to assent to. What is your take on that?

I think it is high time we should have this law to guarantee freedom of expression and to protect democracy in Nigeria. One would expect that the president should sign the Electoral Act into Law so that we will be sure of our Democracy in Nigeria. The reasons he has given are not enough reasons for him not to sign the Electoral Bill into law. He was also a product of direct primaries, this gives the electorate an opportunity to choose credible candidates not a candidate that will come and buy them with money. I think when we are talking about corruption, we should do things that will stop corrupt practices. Direct primaries will prevent money bags from high-jacking the electorate and buying of votes. If you talk of insecurity, how is it going to worsen insecurity in this nation; I would have encouraged the president to go ahead and sign the electoral bill into law so that we will be sure of our democracy come 2023.

While Nigerians are languishing in poverty, we have started hearing about removal of fuel subsidy in the early quarter of 2022. Are you not worried over the proposition by the FG?

Nigeria is our country but I am sorry to say that Nigeria is a funny country. Anything can happen in this country and our leaders will pretend it’s well. I want to agree with Chinua Achebe who wrote a book, “The Problem With Nigeria” and spoke vehemently that our problem is leadership. Sometimes, our leaders do not feel the pains of citizens, the issues of EndSars that came up was in reaction to that leadership problem. I’m writing a book on “EndSars: A Wake Up Call”. You look at the volume of oil we have in Nigeria, there is no way you will keep on increasing the price of fuel. Presently, it’s about N165 a litre and by 2022, if I understand very well the intention of the Federal Government to increase pump price, then an average citizen will be buying a litre of fuel more than N300. That means they are going to increase our suffering by more than 100 per cent. I think that should not be the case, our leaders should listen to the cries of the ordinary man on the street. You can’t buy cooking gas now, you can’t buy a cup of rice, you can’t buy kerosene; prices are increasing on daily basis yet FG is talking of removing fuel subsidy. Even that subsidy of a thing, is not clear. What is happening? It is just to benefit the people at the top while the down people will be suffering. Federal Government should trade on this issue with caution, they shouldn’t set this country on fire because by the time you are buying a litre of fuel N300 and above, everything in the Market will just go up and then Nigeria will become survival of the fittest. You will see increase in crime wave, the rate of corruption and everything is biting harder on everybody and nobody knows when it will end. I know Labour is gingering up to declare total war if fuel subsidy is removed, everybody is gingering to go on strike. I’m afraid maybe one day, the church will take to the street, pastors will wear their cassocks and go and stand on the streets protesting because of hardship in this country. Our leaders should give listening ear to people who are suffering on the streets. Look at the level of insecurity in the country, there is no job for our teeming youths; you will go and serve NYSC and that is when your suffering continues and you are still at home, nothing to do and you see people in government riding big cars, living in expensive houses because they are living at the sweat of the ordinary man. Our leadership should think about this, consider the plight of the people, don’t set this country on fire, enough is enough, Already, we are suffering; let us be very cautious as we delve into 2023.

The year 2023 is just by the corner and political permutations have seriously began in this country with almost all the zones pushing to clinch the presidency. Where do you think the presidency should go to this time?

I think I am not a politician but I am a political analyst. I watch what happens in this nation and I am very concerned because this is the only country that I have and even if you give me another country, I will say no, this is where God chose that I should be given birth to. If you look at the geographic attitude of Nigeria, for us to maintain our unity, if we have president from the North, the next time it should move down to the South, back to the North and back to South. There is a reason holding this country together, the North Central and by extension, the Middle-Belt and anything that affects the Middle-Belt negatively will affect the whole nation. To me, I’m not of the opinion that the next president should come from the Middle-Belt, there should be no argument about it. Let the South-South exercise their patience, let the Senate President come from the Middle-Belt and I think it will balance up power sharing in this nation and I think we will have more development. That’s my opinion about where the next president should come.

But with all that are currently happening in this country do you think the elections will even hold?

You see, I’m not a person that is an optimist and I believe in God because God is in control of the affairs of this nation, it is only God that is keeping this nation. Whatever happens, when the tension is high, God Himself will douse the tension. I believe that 2023 will come and we will hold elections. So far as God is on the throne, no matter the plan of the enemy, Nigeria will still exist and elections will hold in this nation. That is my belief.

The issue of IDPs in Benue is something that has continually been a pain in your heart. We are entering into another year and by January 2022, those people will be spending 4 years in camps. What is your message to the Federal Government on this?

In Benue State, the issue of IDP camp and the Federal Government has become a National Anthem or a Benue Anthem because we are always calling on the Federal Government to do the needful. We have so many people living in IDP camp and the president through the Vice President came, we received him, we spoke to him and he made a pledge of N10b on behalf of the FG to settle the IDPs. That pledge is yet to be redeemed and as far as Benue State is concerned, we will continue amplifying our position that let the FG come and settle the IDPs. In fact, if you go to IDPs, you will weep because of their deplorable condition. As I speak now, look at the effect of harmattan, people are there sleeping in cold and they have ancestral homes but they can’t go back because if they go, they will be killed and there is no bed for them to lay their heads. If the FG had redeemed the pledge of N10b, I know that would not be enough but at least half bread is better than none and I want to believe that if the Federal Government should do that, it would go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the people. I’m still appealing to the Federal Government to do the needful. However, I want to appeal to spirited individuals and NGOs that have been assisting the IDPs that they should redouble their efforts to make sure that the IDPs are taken care off. I will continue to pray that the FG will do the needful and I want to assure the IDPs that definitely, they will go back to their ancestral lands. The people of Israel were in captivity for 70 years yet they went back. So one day, they will go back to their ancestral lands and sing hallelujah to God for bringing them back to their ancestral homes.

As we inch towards 2022, what’s the message of the church to Benue and Nigeria as a whole?

For the church in Benue, as we move towards 2022, let’s continue being prayerful because God answers prayers. This is the time that we need prayers for this nation, it is only prayers that can keep our nation. Let the church arise and pray for this nation, let Benue people arise and pray for Benue State because Benue is always on the vanguard of leadership in this nation. We always bring purposeful leadership for the people of Nigeria. If you look at the issue of ranching, we started it in Benue and all the states are queuing behind Benue State because we know that this is what will bring peace in this nation. We are always offering prayers for this nation, for Mr president and for Nigeria. That is how I want to encourage all Christians to pray because we need prayers now more than ever before so that God will take us safely to 2023 and all the political activities will come and go and we will still remain here worshipping God and serving this nation. I also want everybody to pray as we go into Christmas period and New year that let us be security conscious. When we pray, God will expose the evil people and they will be apprehended so that we can celebrate Christmas and New Year in good faith.