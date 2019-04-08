Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Government has signed a $523,823 technical assistant agreement grant with the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB) Group, in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed signed on behalf of the Federal Government and President of the ISDB Group, Dr. Bandar M. H. Hajjar, signed on behalf of the Group, at the 44th ISDB Group annual meeting held in Marrakesh, Morrocco with the theme, ‘Transformation In A Fast Changing World: The Road To SDGs’.

The Minister in a statement explained that the TA agreement grants would be used to address capacity building/equipment and logistics upgrade in the Hajj Commission and for the improvement of cotton, textile and garment value chain in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

She added that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) gets $243,823.0, and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment gets $280,000 respectively.

She said: “The Technical Assistant Agreement Grant of $243,823 to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for capacity building/equipment and logistics upgrade.

“TA grant of $280,000 to the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment for the improvement of cotton, textile and garment value chain.”

The Minister told participants at the conference that state governments in Nigeria were doing their best to boost agriculture and food production.

“State governments in Nigeria are adopting cluster farming which has eased access to funds by farmers, increased growth and allows access to facilities without collateral”, she stated.