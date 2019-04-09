The Federal Government has signed a $523,823 technical assistant agreement grant with the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB) Group, in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, signed on behalf of the Federal Government and President of the ISDB Group, Dr. Bandar Hajjar, signed on behalf of the Group, at the 44th ISDB Group annual meeting in Marrakesh, Morrocco with the theme, ‘Transformation In a Fast Changing World: The Road To SDGs’.

The Minister, in a statement, explained that the TA agreement grants would be used to address capacity building/equipment and logistics upgrade in the Hajj Commission and for the improvement of cotton, textile and garment value chain in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

She added that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) gets $243,823 and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment gets $280,000 respectively. She said: “The Technical Assistant Agreement Grant of $243,823 to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for capacity building/equipment and logistics upgrade.