The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sasakawa Africa Association to tackle the problem of post harvest losses and other concerns in the agricultural sector.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Sabo Nanono, made this known in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Information, Mr Theodore Ogaziechi, in Abuja.

Nanono noted that the collaboration with Sasakawa would focus on transfer of appropriately tested and acceptable knowledgeable know-how and technological package on selected agricultural commodity value chain. He further said that it would benefit commercially oriented smallholder farmers, particularly women and youths while ultimately improving the country’s agricultural productivity and production, food security and nutrition among others.

He pledged Federal Government’s support for Sasaakwa initiatives in Nigeria, which , he said, was in line with President Muhammad Buhari’s Next Level Agenda of achieving food security and economic growth in Nigeria. The Executive Director, NIPPON Foundation, Mr Ichiro Kabasawa, said that the organisation would lead in influencing inclusive transformation of Agriculture in Africa.