Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that it has so far spent about $5.8 billion on the 40-year-old Mambilla Hydroelectric Power project. The Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station, is a 3,050 MW hydroelectric power project under development in Nigeria. When completed, it is expected to be the largest power-generating installation in the country, and one of the largest hydroelectric power stations in Africa.

Billed to commence operation in 2030, Mambilla will be Nigeria’s biggest power plant, producing approximately 4.7 billion KWh of electricity a year.

“The project is estimated to cost $5.8 billion and will generate up to 50,000 local jobs during the construction phase” a document obtained by Daily Sun shows.

Earlier, the Chairman, House Committee on Power, Magaji Da’u Aliyu, said the 40-year-old Mambilla Hydro Power, which has gulped billions of naira only existed on papers. He said that there was nothing on ground to show the project commenced before the coming of Muhammadu Buhari administration.

His conclusion came shortly after a Right of Way report from the Director, Renewable Energy and Rural Power Access, Faruk Yusuf Yabo that land for the project has just been acquired.