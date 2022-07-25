The Federal Government has solicited stakeholders’ collaboration to bridge the housing deficits of Nigerians for the overall development of the country.

Mr Jide Ode-Martins, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, made the call at the 11th meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development on Monday in Sokoto.

Ode-Martins said the theme of the 2022 meeting: ”Housing Our People, by All of Government and All Our People” was chosen in a bid to further address the housing needs of Nigerians.

He said it was chosen in recognition of the collective resolve to address the challenges in the housing sectors.

” Federal Government alone cannot address the gap in housing development across the country which brings to focus the fact that state governments and private sector are critical stakeholders.

” It was aimed to have maximum collaboration to address the housing challenges by bringing to the forefront desirable strategies to increase the stock of affordable houses to Nigerians ” Ode-Martins said.

He added that the meeting would be preceded by a two-day technical meeting of directors, heads of agencies and professional bodies in building sector.

According to him, stakeholders will fine-tune the recommendations, from necessary provisions on our various institutions, towards adequate housing infrastructure by governments and private sector.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Ministry of Works, Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Ahmad Moyi-Tambuwal, described shelter as desirable needs for human beings.

Moyi-Tambuwal said governments exerted efforts to provide affordable and reasonable houses to citizens.

He said the event was timely and it demonstrated commitments to provision of houses to all categories of Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by representatives from 36 states of the federation, associations in the building sector and higher institutions. (NAN)