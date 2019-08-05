Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the unabated killing of Nigerians in South Africa, the government of the country, has said it is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a safe environment for all nationals living there.

Acting South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Bobby Moroe, in a correspondence with Daily Sun from Pretoria, said the government of South Africa has continued to work with the various law enforcement agencies of South Africa to investigate and establish facts regarding the intermittent killings.

Moroe’s reaction is coming on the heels of Saturday’s killing of Simeon, amidst unresolved cases of murder of Nigerians in South Africa, particularly the case of Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu.

Moroe further said the South African Police Service (SAPS) had already started sharing information about the status of the case of a 17-year-old Nigerian, who was shot recently in Johannesburg.

He said that a case had been registered and an investigation is underway, adding that it was envisaged that the same approach would be adopted moving forward.

“The government remains committed to bringing all perpetrators of all forms of violence and killings against any national to book. Our police visibility is one approach that government has taken to curb acts of violence and criminality against civilians.

“The civil society is also encouraged to serve as whistle blowers in instances where they have witnessed such acts of criminality. It may take a little while to provide status report on various cases, but our government is committed to this process. We value the lives of all nationals and will do everything in our power to protect them in our borders,” Moroe said.

Reacting to the killings, the Consul General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, Godwin Adama, said:

“While we know that South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world and murder cases are very high, prompting serious concerns both by South African government and Nigerian and others, it is believed that solution is still a challenge.”

Adama also said the issue of police brutality to foreigners, particularly Nigerians, is high and should be checked by the South African authorities.

Adama added that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the body overseeing crimes committed by police, is doing its best, but something needed to be done to punish offenders in order to serve as deterrence.