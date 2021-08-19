From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government and the Republic of Korea, met yesterday to marshal out plans to deepen ties between both countries.

The meeting took place between the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, and the South Korean 1st Vice Minister, Foreign Affairs, Mr. Choi Jong Kun, who was on a one-day visit to Nigeria.

In his remarks, Dada noted that Nigeria and the Republic of Korea shared many things in common.

Dada stated that the visit of the Republic of Korea Foreign Minister was timely and it would enable Nigeria and South Korea explore more areas of friendship that would be beneficial to both countries.

Dada further said Nigeria cherished and appreciated the visit of the South Korean Vice Minister to Nigeria and Africa which was the first of its kind from South Korea.

While saying that the visit will open up a new chapter in the Nigerian-Korean relationship, Dada stated that to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, the Republic of Korea and Nigeria would be meeting again in the 6th Session of the Nigeria-South Korea Joint Commission in Seoul, Republic of Korea in October, 2021.

He emphasised the need to further deepen ties between both countries in various areas, while also saying that Nigeria attached great importance to the political, economic, defence, education and other spheres of her bilateral relations with the Republic of Korea.

Speaking further, Dada told the South Korean visiting minister that countries are still witnessing global terrorism of enormous magnitude and Nigeria had its own share of the challenges, particularly in the Sahel, Lake Chad Basin, as well as piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

He added that as compounded as the situation remained, Nigeria and her security forces, including efforts of regional and international partners, remained resolutely committed to continue to contain them and address their root causes.

On his part, Kun expressed delight over the reception accorded him since his arrival into the country, disclosing that the visit was his first to Nigeria and the African continent.

He expressed the belief that the visit will pave ways for more collaboration in readiness to the post COVID-19 era.