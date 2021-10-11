From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government, yesterday, said that it has sunk over N1.5 billion to execute urban renewal and slum upgrading.

Speaking at the World Habits Day, organised by the Ministry of Works and Housing, in Abuja, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola said that in the last five years, the government has provided solar-powered street lights at Ohanku, Aba, Abia State; Namso Street, Kaduna; Kaduna State and Bundu-Ama, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It has equally provided solar-powered borehole projects at the Works and Housing headquarters in Abuja. Other towns where boreholes were drilled include, Ohanku Road, Aba, Abia State; Erusu-Akoko, Ondo State; Kurna, Asabe, Kano; Bundu-Ama Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Oron, Akwa Ibom; Yelwa, Kebbi State; Shaki, Oyo State and Kpakiama, Delta State.

“The recent efforts made under the Urban Renewal and Slum Upgrading Programme has resulted in different direct and indirect benefits as well as advanced current level of progress towards reversal of the expansion of slums across Nigeria and its impact on climate change” Fashola, noted.

In his remarks, the Secretary General of United Nations, Mr Anthonio Guterres, said that with

the ravaging effects of COVID-19 pandemic, over 1.6 billion urban residents may have to survive through average summertime highs of 35 degrees Celsius.

Guterres, said that the towns and cities are projected to grow by almost 50 per cent by 2050. He said that three-quarters of the infrastructure that will exist in 2050 has yet to be built.

“Economic recovery plans offer a generational opportunity to put climate action, renewable energy and sustainable development at the heart of cities’ strategies and policies” the Secretary General who spoke through the Country Coordinator, United Nations Habits, Mr Paul Okunnola, said.

To achieve a net-zero emissions by 2050, United Nations, recommended the use of green materials and construction of energy-efficient, resilient buildings powered by renewable energy.

The benefits, UN said, are enormous and they include, less pollution and climate risk; more jobs and better health and well-being.

“As populations grow in emerging economies, demand for transport, which accounts for nearly 20 per cent of global carbon emissions, is multiplying. Cities are working to ensure that this demand is met by zero-emission vehicles and public transit. We need, therefore, a global moratorium on internal combustion engines by 2040 at the latest, to underpin these efforts” he said.

