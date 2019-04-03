Uche Usim, Abuja

Succour came the way of retired federal workers as the Executive Secretary, Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor has approved the immediate payment of N2,608,689,349 for the settlement of their six months arrears of 33 percent pension increment.

The payment, according to her, is the final tranche being paid to civil service pensioners on the arrears of 33% increment.

Recall that in July 2010, Federal Government announced a 33% pension increment for pensioners. The Federal Government began the payment of this increment from January 2014 leaving arrears of 42 months outstanding. Out of the 42 months that was outstanding as at 2014, 24 months was paid in 2016, 6 months was paid in 2017, 6 months was paid in November 2018 and the balance of 6 months paid now.

With the payment, the Directorate has cleared the backlog of the 33% arrears of three main Departments of Civil Service Pension Department, Police Pension Department and Customs, Immigration and Prisons Department.

This payment, she noted, was in full fulfillment the current administration’s commitment to pensioners’ welfare.

She further assured that backlog of 33% arrears owed parastatal pensioners will be cleared in due course.