From Fred Itua, Abuja

Acting Chief Registrar of Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, has revealed that N368 million has been appropriated to cater for the official vehicles of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Muhammad Tanko and justices of the apex court.

She told lawmakers that 75 percent budget performance has been recorded in terms of releases and 60 percent in expenditure in the 2021 budget.

She said last year, eight justices were appointed to the bench of the court and the sum was, therefore, for the procurement of one additional vehicle each for eight newly appointed justices in the interim, pending the availability of the funds to procure the remaining vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Senate has resolved to debate the alleged invasion of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili’s residence by security agents as urgent national importance at the plenary this week.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Security operatives, last Friday night, invaded the house of the Supreme Court justice based on information that “illegal activities” were going on there.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Opeyemi Bamidele, made this disclosure during an oversight visit to the CJN in his office, yesterday.

“We cannot pretend not to be unaware of the embarrassing situation on invasion of residence of Odili on Friday night by security agencies without joining issue with anyone, we take the matter seriously, by the time, we are back to plenary, we will discuss the matter as urgent of national importance.”

Responding to chairman’s opening remark, Tanko, disclosed there was no interference from legislative or executive arm of government on their activities, adding that the National Assembly has not failed the judiciary.

According to him, “the legislative arm of government has not failed us. There is nothing we want that have not been granted by the lawmakers, you are doing the right thing , if you see that something is going with judiciary, call our attention to it. There is no interference from legislature and executive on our activities.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .