Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Saturday, rewarded teachers, in private and public schools, who have distinguished themselves in course of their professional duties under the platform of President’s Teachers’ and Schools’ Excellence Award.

Elusakin Agnes Iyabo, from Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu, Lagos, emerged the winner of 2019 best teacher award for public school category. She was rewarded with a brand new Hyundai Sonata car.

Adeibiyi Abiola Temitayo from Vasity Children Grammar School, Ijebu Ode, Ogun state, won the best teacher award for private school category with a brand new Hyundai Accent as a reward.

A Reverend Sister, Onwuadi Ifeoma, from Maria Regina Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Nnewi, Anambra state, won the best administrator for public school category, while Flora Azikiwe Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Neni, Anambra state won the best school award. Both got car award.

There were several consolation prizes for teachers and schools that had outstanding records in the year under review.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, presented the award to the deserving teachers at an event to mark the 2019 World Teachers’ Day in Abuja.

The President said the award was to appreciate the teachers for their great contribution to the development of the society and encourage others to put more effort for open recognition in years to come.

He acknowledged the need for improved working condition for the teachers and assured that government was working on plan to provide incentives to teachers especially those in rural areas in order to retain them and also lure younger talents into the profession.

Minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said in his remarks, that Federal Ministry of Education has engaged National Association of Insurance Companies to provide life insurance for Nigerian teachers.

He said: “It will take off with one million Naira for non science, technology and mathematics teachers and N1.5 million for science, technology and mathematics teachers.”

President, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nasir Idris, in his remarks, appealed to Federal and States government to prioritise the welfare and other things that enhance the working condition of teachers.