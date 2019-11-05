The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, has commence intense preparation ahead of the second visit of International Olympic Committee, IOC President, Dr. Thomas Bach, later this month, Bestchoicesports.com.ng can report.

In a release made available by the Director of Press, in the ministry, A.B. Lere, Monday, it noted that government is very much prepared and is putting modalities in motion to ensure a memorable visit.

According to the itinerary made available, the Olympic President will commission the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa’s (ANOCA) new secretariat that is situated in Abuja, Nigeria, during the visit, and some other places of interest, as well as hold a world press conference on Monday, November 11.

“As we count days to the visit of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, His Excellency, Dr. Thomas Bach, the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Olympic Committee, is in high spirit to receive the number one man in the Olympic circuit.

“This visit to Nigeria further confirms that the government, under the able leadership of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, is not only committed to the development of sports across board, but using it as a tool to drive his government and project them to be the leaders of tomorrow.

“This is the second time the IOC President will be visiting our great country, the first being the coming of former IOC President, Dr. Jaques Rogge, in 2009, which was an historic visit.

“The IOC president, accompanied by his delegation, will commission the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa’s (ANOCA), new secretariat, which is situated in Abuja, Nigeria, during the visit and some other places of interest.