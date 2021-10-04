From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has teamed up with environmentalist to tackle the perennial incidences of flooding ravaging major parts of the country.

The Executive Secretary of Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Prof Garba Sharubutu, who spoke recently at a workshop organised by the Blue Initiative for Urban Flood Resilience in Nigeria programme and sponsored by the University of Nottingham, UK, in Abuja, said the meeting would weave ideas on how to tackle the problem.

He said: “The evidence of climate change is all around us. Three people died in Trademore estate , along Airport Road, here in Abuja due to the flood incident last week, precisely Sunday night on 12th/13th of September.

“It is long overdue that we expedite solutions that are sustainable and make our cities and towns resilient to these kinds of costly environmental problems.”

In his presentation, Prof of Geography and Environmental Management, Ibrahim Yari Mallo, linked open disposal of solid waste in drains, poorly constructed generating structure, dumping of waste in drains, weak institutional structure and poor management of urban planning policies, to the causes of flooding plaguing the country.

Mallo further identified military political urbanization, poor quality control, abuse of master plan, indiscriminate dumping of linear low density polythene, hard density polyethylene and lack of greenbelts to allow water infiltrate naturally into the ground, as other causes of flooding.

He said: “The major factor in the generation of runoff or overland flow is the occurrence of rainfall. However, where runoff is professionally controlled through well built underground drains or well constructed wide and deep surface drains flood will not take place.

“So poor planning and not necessary the amount of rainfall received is one of the causes of flood occurrences in Nigerian cities.

“Nigeria is a country that is dissected by many rivers, streams and rivulet. The economic allurements of streams and rivers for fishing, irrigation, domestic water supply, recreation exercises like boating and so on attracts Nigerians to encroach and settle near streams or rivers.

“People settle on the flood plains which are vulnerable to flood forgetting that such areas are liable to inundation. In many of such settlements flooding may not take place for many years but in very wet years peoples houses get flood loading to severe damages to lives and property.”

He continued: “Currently, weather patterns have changed featuring heavy downpours of rain unprecedented in the past. Coastal areas are getting more flooded primarily due to rising sea levels.”

But, Prof Colin Throne from the University of Nottingham, UK, called on the federal government to be deliberate and prompt in its efforts as the country appears bleak.

Thorne who spoke virtually, encouraged government to enhance planning policy, sustain urban growth and development, improve public health and well-being, and widen stakeholder engagement in cities.

