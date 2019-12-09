Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Federal and state governments have been charged to create more job opportunities to free Nigerians from the shackles of poverty.

The former Head of Mechanical Engineering Unit, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Mrs. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, gave this charge at the weekend during an empowerment programme organised by her non-governmental organisation, FunmiAyinke Humanity Foundation (FHF), for widows and the less-privileged in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

At the event held at the Palace of Olowu of Owu, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu, no fewer than 500 widows were empowered with grinding machines and given cash to set up small scale businesses.

Waheed-Adekojo said the organisation was established primarily to give back to the society and restore the hopes of the socially displaced.

“My passion for the less-privileged was borne out of deep emotions and empathy for the socially deprived beings. It challenges my affection when I see people having little or nothing to eat when others have even enough to waste.

“My foundation is for the widows and the children raised by single parents. I am a product of a single parent, raised by my mum. We lost our dad and we went through the process. I know what it feels like to be trained by widows.”