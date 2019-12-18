Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Government, 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and 774 local government areas shared N635.826 billion in December from revenue generated in November.

This was announced at the monthly Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday, chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse.

According to him, the N635.826 billion was the total of revenues from the Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Exchange Gain and Forex Equalization.

He added that the balance in the Excess Crude Account was $324.539 million.

From the total revenue of N635.826 billion, the Federal Government received N267.883 billion, the States received N172.569 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N129.972 billion. The Oil Producing States received N49.124 billion as 13% derivation revenue and the Revenue Generating Agencies received N16.277 billion as cost of revenue collection.

A breakdown of the distribution showed that from the gross statutory revenue of N491.875 billion, the Federal Government received N230.243 billion, the States received N116.782 billion, the Local Government Councils received N90.034 billion, the Oil Producing States received N42.144 billion as 13% derivation revenue and the Revenue Collecting Agencies received N12.671 billion as cost of revenue collection.

From the Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N90.166 billion, the Federal Government received N12.984 billion, the states received N43.280bn, the LGAs received N30.296 billion and the revenue- collecting agencies received N3.606 billion.

From the forex equalization revenue of N53 billion, the Federal Government received N24.290 billion, the states received N12.321 billion, the LGAs received N9.499 billion while the oil producing states received N6.890 billion as 13% derivation revenue.

More so, the gross statutory revenue for the month of November 2019 was N491.875billion. It was lower than the N596.041 billion received in the previous month by N104.166 billion. Revenue from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N 90.166 billion as against N 104.910 billion distributed in the preceding month, resulting in a decrease of N14.744 billion. Exchange Gain revenue was N0.785 billion and the Forex Equalization yielded N53 billion.

Revenues from Companies Income Tax (CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT), import duty, Royalties, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) all decreased significantly, while Excise Duty increased marginally.