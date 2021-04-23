From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Government, 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and the 774 local government areas shared N680.867 billion as April subvention of the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The figure includes the 13% per cent derivation and cost of collection/transfers and refunds by the various revenue generating agencies.

Details of actuals were yet to be released as at the time of filing this report.

More so, the media was not invited for the post FAAC meeting media briefing.

In March, Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki said the federal government had to print an additional N60 billion to augment the revenue shortfall for the three tiers of government to share. The figure shared was not made public.

N640.3 billion was shared in February.

However, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele described the claim as inappropriate.

He said the term printing money meant a loan advanced to the states to enable them to meet up their statutory obligations.