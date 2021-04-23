The Federal Government, 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory and the 774 Local Government Areas shared N680.867 billion as the April subvention of the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) from revenues generated in March.

The figure includes the 13% derivation to oil producing States, cost of collection/transfers, refunds by the various revenue generating agencies and N30 billion added as “augmentation”.

A breakdown shows that N154 billion was transferred to the non-oil revenue savings and the balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $72.413 million.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the virtual meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) for April 2021.

The gross statutory revenue for March 2021 was N466.687 billion, Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue was N181.712 billion and Exchange Gain was N2.931billion.

The communiqué indicated that from the total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received N212.146 billion, the State Governments received N179.242 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N132.193 billion. N40.241 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue, while the cost of revenue collection, transfers and refunds was N87.507 billion. The N30 billion augmentation was also shared as appropriate.

From the gross statutory revenue of N466.687 billion available in March 2021, the Federal Government received N185.365 billion, the State Governments received N94.020 billion and the Local Government Councils received N72.485 billion. N40.028 billion was given to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue and N74.788 billion was allocated to revenue collection, transfers and refunds.

The Federal Government received N25.349 billion from the Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N181.712 billion available in March 2021. The State Governments received N84.497 billion, the Local Government Councils received N59.148 billion, while N12.719 billion was for cost of collection, transfers and refunds.

The communiqué confirmed that the Federal Government received N1.432 billion, the State Governments received N0.726 billion, the Local Government Councils received N0.560 billion and the oil producing States received N213 billion from the total revenue of N2.931 billion available from Exchange Gain.

According to the Communiqué, in the month of March 2021, Import Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax (VAT), Companies Income Tax (CIT) and Oil and Gas Royalty all recorded tremendous increases while Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) decreased substantially.