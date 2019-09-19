Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), rose from its meeting on Thursday, with a disclosure that N720.880 billion was shared to the three tiers of government for August 2019.

The N720.880 billion comprised revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT), Exchange Gain and gross statutory revenue.

The meeting was chaired by the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris,

According to him, the gross statutory revenue stood at N631.796 billion. It was lower than the N674.365 billion received in the previous month by N42.569 billion. Revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) was N88.082 billion as against N94.159 billion in the previous month, resulting in a decrease of N6.077 billion. Exchange Gain yielded total revenue of N1.002 billion.

From the total revenue of N720.880 billion, the Federal Government received N301.804 billion, the States received N188.925 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N142.654 billion. The oil producing states received N43.513 billion as 13% derivation revenue and the Revenue Generating Agencies received N43.984 billion as cost of revenue collection. In addition, the meeting agreed to share N20 billion from Forex Equalization fund

A breakdown of the distribution showed that from the gross statutory revenue of N631.796 billion, the Federal Government received N288.638 billion, the States received N146.401 billion, the Local Government Councils received N112.869 billion, the Oil Producing States received N43.426 billion as 13% derivation revenue and the Revenue Collecting Agencies received N40.461billion as cost of collection.

From the Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N88.082 billion, the Federal Government received N12.684 billion, the States received N42.280 billion, the Local Government Councils received N29.596 billion and the Revenue Generating Agencies received N3.523 billion.

The communiqué stated that for the month of August 2019, revenues from Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and Companies Income Tax (CIT) recorded significant increases while Royalties, Import and Excise Duties and Value Added Tax (VAT) decreased substantially.

However, the N20 billion naira from forex Equalization fund will be added to the N720.880 billion and share accordingly and will bring the Gross to N740,880