From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The crisis over the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary has metamorphosed into a lawsuit against the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission(RMAFC) and the 36 states of the federation.

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) had embarked on a national strike, leading to the closure of the nation’s court for two months over the issue.

Others joined in the legal battle as defendants are the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

In his originating summons dated June 18, 2021, the plaintiff, Emeka Okoye, an Abuja-based legal practitioner, sued the 36 states through their attorney generals.

Meanwhile, the summons commanded all the defendants to enter their appearance in court within 30 days upon service of the originating process. In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/502/2021, the plaintiff, through his counsel, Chief Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), is seeking an order of the Federal High Court, “directing the Federation Account Allocation Committee (second defendant) to, henceforth, pay directly all monies standing to the credit of the judiciary to the National Judicial Council (NJC).