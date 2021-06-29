From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), yesterday, announced there would be a new revenue sharing formula before the end of 2021. In the subsisting formula, while the Federal Government gets 52.66 per cent, state governments get 26.72 per cent while the local governments are left with 20.60 per cent.

Similarly, the mineral-producing states are given 13 per cent as derivation share. But lately, amid agitations by the mineral-producing states for 50 per cent derivation which is in tandem with the Commission’s advocacy, the new revenue formula might tilt towards the demands of the mineral-producing states. Although the percentage allowed the various tiers of government has not been made known in the new formula, the new formula has not been made known it is expected that states, local governments and oil bearing communities might cut back some from the Federal Government’s current holding. It is also expected that the new formula would give the subnational governments the much-needed independence.

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer of RMAFC, Mr Christian Nwachukwu, said that the review is targeted at equitable distribution of the accrued revenue into the federation account to the three tiers of government which will be concluded before the end of 2021.

According to the statement, the RMAFC chairman, Elias Mbam, gave hints on the proposed review in Abuja while receiving members of the National Assembly Service Commission led by Ahmed Khadi Amshi, during a courtesy visit to his office.

Mbam stated that RMAFC is one of the 14 executive bodies contained in the 1999 constitution as amended and saddled with the statutory function of reviewing from time to time the revenue allocation formula and principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities alongside monitoring appropriate revenue accruals to the federation account by the revenue generating agencies.

While disclosing that the review of remuneration for political and judicial office holders will equally take off as soon as the Federal Government releases fund for it. The Chairman further stated that the RMAFC review is at first concentrating on the vertical formula which has to do with sharing of revenue between federal, state and local governments. This, he said, will be followed by a horizontal formula which also has to do with sharing among states and among local governments.

Mbam also added that while the review of remuneration for judicial and executive office- holders in the federation is subjected to further legislation by National or State Assemblies as the case may be for approval but not more than what RMAFC has recommended, RMAFC’s determination for legislatures at federal, states and local governments is final.

