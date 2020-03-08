Noah Ebije, Kaduna

In a bid to consolidate the efforts of the Federal and State Governments to boost power supply, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of Power Sector Reform Coordination Working Group under the leadership of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

A statement from Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Chairman of the Committee set up by the National Economic Council (NEC) on Power sector reforms and Distribution Company ownership (DISCOs), said that the new working group would ensure that all power sector initiatives were on the same page under the leadership of the Vice President.

According to the statement, members of the group include Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, representing the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, National Economic Council (NEC) and the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, who leads the German Government/Siemens initiative to improve power supply.

Other members of the group are the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, and Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emiefele. Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Ahmad Zakari is the secretary of the working group.

‘’The key objective of the working group is to harmonise various efforts by the Federal Government and the 36 States, through the National Economic Council (NEC), on power sector reform and to oversee the design and implementation of a well-coordinated roadmap for the sector, the statement added.