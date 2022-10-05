From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Wednesday lamented the deplorable state of federal roads across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The state government accused the Federal Government of preventing it from intervening in the failed roads on grounds that contracts for their rehabilitation had been awarded.

The roads which recently came under focus include the Agbor-Eku road, the Warri-Sapele road and the Ughelli-Asaba road.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the state government had in the past intervened by fixing deplorable portions of the roads with huge sums of money that were never refunded.

Aniagwu said particularly the Agbor-Eku road, the state intervened in the past, adding that when it wanted to intervene recently, the Federal Government claimed that the contract has been awarded for it’s rehabilitation.

“When we wanted to intervene again on the Agbor-Eku road, the Federal Government said it has awarded the contract. Now the road is in a very bad shape.

“So also is the Warri-Sapele road where commuters were stranded recently. That is a road we intervened in the past and made it motorable. Now it is in such deplorable condition.

“At the moment, we are working on the Ughelli-Asaba road. And these interventions run into billions of naira without asking for refunds.

“We want to appeal to the Federal Government to mobilise the contractors to site because we are pained that the roads are very deplorable condition,” he said.

He disclosed that the state government has constructed over 1,700 kilometers of road excluding lines and drains and the storm water projects since 2015 when Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa was sworn-in as governor.