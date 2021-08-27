From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has directed the immediate implementation of “no work no salary” policy on the striking medical doctors under the umbrella of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) who are on nationwide strike

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, in a letter to the Federal Ministry of Health, directed that the policy be implemented with effect from August 2, 2021, when the doctors withdrew their services nationwide over unpaid salaries and other entitlements.

Ngige, in the letter, explained that he drew his powers from section 43(1) (A) of the trade dispute act, CAP T8 laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004, popularly known as “no work no pay”.

Meanwhile, the Director, Department of Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi, in a letter to heads of federal tertiary hospitals directed that they implement the policy as directed.

The letter reads: “The Federal Ministry of Health is in reccipt of a letter from the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of labour and Employment, informing the Ministry of the laws governing the ongoing strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the need to immediately apply the provisions of Section 43 (I) (a) of the Trade Dispute Act on “Special provision with respect to payment of wages during strikes and lock-outs” known in labour parlance as “No-Work, No-Pay” with effect from Monday 2nd August, 2021, when the strike was commenced by NARD members.