From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government, yesterday, expressed the importance of sukuk funds to the construction and rehabilitation of over 44 road projects in the country.

Speaking during the commissioning and handing over of Sokoto-Tambuwa-JegaKontagora-Makera Road, in Kebbi State, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola thanked the government for investing in sukuk.

“Our gratitude to the Debt Management Office (DMO) is deep and continuing for their role in previous sukuks which have been most innovative and impactful nationwide” he said.

According to him, some of the projects which were facilitated by sukuk funds include, Jigawa for Section II covering 142.2 x 2 (dual) kilometers between Shuwarin and Azare, connecting Jigawa and Bauchi states; Bauchi for Section III covering 106.3 x 2 kilometers between Azare and Potiskum , connecting Bauchi and Yobe states and Benue for Vandeikya-Obudu Cattleranch Road covering 24 kilometers connecting Benue and Cross River states.

Others are Ebonyi for Nnewe- Uduma- Uburu Road covering 26.27 kilometers with 14 kilometers spur to Ishiagu connecting Enugu and Ebonyi states.

“These projects represent major investment in road transport infrastructure, which is a commitment of the Buhari Administration as a driver for economic growth and prosperity.

“They are visible and incontrovertible assets in proof of what Nigeria’s resources are invested in, from a combination of our earned resources, and borrowings.

“This occasion affords another opportunity to acknowledge the impact of the sukuk funding in the completion of Azare – Potiskum, Shuwarin – Potiskum and Sokoto-Tambuwal- Kontagora Roads” Fashola, said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, pleaded with Nigerians not to abuse the road, saying that if it is well used, it should last for the designed service life.

“This road has been built to the highest quality of design and workmanship and if it is well used and not abused, it should last for the designed service life. Road abuse takes many forms such as overloading of vehicles and trucks which accelerates pavement damage, spilling of petroleum products, which dissolves all the components and allows water to penetrate, and converting the road shoulders to permanent parking places, that brings the onset of road failure from the shoulder.

“We must all do our best to avoid these practices, report them when they occur and act in a lawful manner to stop them,” he admonished.

