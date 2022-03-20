From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Governor of Ondo State, Ogbeni Rotimi Akeredolu has flagged off a distribution intervention project for the improvement of electricity supply at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Ondo State.

Constructed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited, the project is the 1×2.5MVA 33/11kV injection substation with associated 33kV/11kV & LT lines and installation of 3 no’s 500kVA distribution substation transformers.

Akeredolu who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa thanked for the laudable project.

According to the governor, access to adequate electricity in educational facilities like Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, will certainly improve learning processes and the general condition.

” It will no doubt enable night academic activities, which are critical to academic pursuit. Also, illumination of campus premises in the night will aid security operations and discourage criminal activities. It will also increase economic activities on campus and its environs. With regular power supply on campus, students will have access to electrical appliances and tools like computer and internet facilities to enhance their education which will further grant them access to further educational resources online, improve their assimilation rate and narrow the digital divide through information and communication technology” the governor, noted.

Earlier, NDPHC’s Executive Director, Networks, Engineer IfeOluwa Oyedele had said that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to take power to the people.

He said that one of the organs through which that was being achieved “is the NDPHC. As you know, NDPHC is a company owned by the three tiers of government and we have, in our own little way, tried to affect the life of every Nigerian positively.

“Just about three weeks ago, the president commissioned the 330/132/33kV transmission substation built by NDPHC in Lafia, capital of Nasarawa State. From the governor down to ordinary people on the streets, residents of Nasarawa State were ecstatic following the commissioning because their lives have been positively affected. Before then, it was almost impossible to run even an air-conditioning unit in the Government House with public power supply.

“it is not the duty of NDPHC to do these things as the company’s primary mandate is to generate electricity” Akeredolu, explained