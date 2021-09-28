By Chinyere Anyanwu

No fewer than 2,463 farmers in Ogun State have benefitted from the Federal Government Agricultural Inputs Intervention Programme to provide succour for the affected victims of flood disaster in year 2020.

The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Mustapha Ahmed, made this known in Asero, Abeokuta, during the flag-off distribution of items ranging from herbicides, pesticides, growth enhancer, rice, yam seeds, water pumps, knapsack sprayer and NPK fertiliser, saying the gesture was in fulfilment of Federal Government’s commitment to assist farmers whose crops were destroyed as a result of the incidence.

Ahmed who pointed out that Ogun was chosen as the pilot state in the Southwest, due to its strides in agriculture and other sectors of the economy, noted that the development would transform the beneficiaries’ production into sustainable business ventures, urging them to make good use of the inputs.

For his part, state Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Femi Ogunbanwo, said the state government had made concerted efforts to ensure that victims of any disaster receive prompt attention, assuring that they would sustain the cordial relationship existing between the government and NEMA.

