As part of efforts to take the corruption fight to the next level, the Federal Government yesterday, began a survey of 33,300 houses across the nation to know the extent the malaise has eaten into the nation’s fabric.

The survey known as National Survey on Quality and Integrity of Public Servants follows the 2017 study by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), in collaboration of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which rated the Nigerian Police and civil servants as the stronghold of corruption.

According to the report, almost a third of Nigerian adults pay bribes when in contact with public officials and almost a third of Nigerian adults (32.3 per cent) who had contact with a public official between June 2015 and May 2016 had to pay, or were requested to pay, a bribe to that public official.

The result said that roughly N400 billion is spent on bribes each year taking into account the fact that nine out of every 10 bribes paid to public officials in Nigeria are paid in cash.

To this end, the Federal Government, through the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) declared that it was conducting another survey in partnership with the Police, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, the Project Director, Dr Isiaka Olarenwaju, said that the 2019 survey would not target Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), of government but would target the houses of civil servants.

He said that about 900 households per state would be enumerated so making a total of 33,300 households nationwide.

“We conducted the first round of this survey in 2016 and it was published in 2017. It is our aim that we would be conducting this survey within a period of two to three years. The first one conducted in 2016 would be the benchmark on which we are measuring and monitoring the performance of each of the agencies that are targeted for the survey. I would also like to inform you that NBS is not alone in the conduct of this survey. Apart from the collaboration with our major partner, United Nations Office for Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), the survey is also being funded by Department for International Development (DFID).

“We also formed a steering and technical committee which comprises of key stakeholders in the fight against corruption. They include, the police, EFCC, ICPC, Judiciary, Code of Conduct Bureau etc” he said.

According to Olarenwaju, the survey which started last year is aimed at getting the experiences of people on corruption events; who are the victims and what led to the situation?

Also, the survey would seek the opinions and perceptions of citizens about the trend and pattern of policies on corruption as well as seek to know the experiences of people who had made contact with officials.

The report would be made public on or before September this year.