FROM UCHE USIM

The travails of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Ahmed Idris worsened on Wednesday as the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed suspended him from office.

The Senior Special Adviser, Communication to the Finance Minister, confirmed the latest twist to Daily Sun on phone, stressing that Mrs Ahmed was totally embarrassed by the huge sleaze and had to suspend him to allow for full and uninterrupted investigation by the anti-graft agency.

He said: “AGF has been asked to proceed on indefinite suspension pending the outcome of the investigation. His suspension will be indefinite until the investigations by the EFCC are concluded”.

The AGF was said to have been arrested by the EFCC in Kano on Monday.

The Commission, in a statement said it was investigating the AGF over alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of N80 billion.

The EFCC also said it arrested Idris after he failed to respond to invitations by the commission to answer questions over the allegation.

Details soon…