From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has suspended the salaries of 331 federal civil servants for their failure to carry out the online records update of the HR Module of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and participate in the physical verification exercise.

Recall that the federal government, had in March set up a committee on enrolment of newly recruited civil servants on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, to checkmate employment irregularities perpetrated by officers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

According to a statement by Director, Press and Public Relations, Abdulaganiyu Aminu, the suspension was contained in a circular ref: HCSF/CSO/HRM/T/41 issued on 9th June, 2021 and signed on behalf of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Mahmuda Mamman and addressed to all Permanent

Secretaries, Accountant General of the Federation and the Auditor-General of the Federation.

Mamman said despite all the various circulars issued requesting employees of MDAs to carry out an online records update on the HR Module of IPPIS verification portal, some employees in the core-MDAs failed to comply with the directives. As a result of this, they could also not participate in the physical verification exercise that was carried out between June 2018 and December 2020 as their records were not found on the verification portal.

It would be recalled that the HR Module of IPPIS records update exercise was initiated to rid the service of ghost workers, cut down on government expenditure and ensure credible personnel records.

The present exercise is said to be the first phase as more names would be published in subsequent phases.

The circular further enjoined concerned officers to report to the Office of the Director, (IPPIS-SW) in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation for further information/clarification.