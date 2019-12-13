Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Turkish Airlines flights into Nigeria over the perennial cases of missing luggage of passengers or passengers not arriving alongside their checked-in luggage. The suspension takes effect from December 16 if the airline does not resolve the perennial logjam.

The Acting Director-General of the authority, Captain Abdullahi Sidi who made the disclosure in a statement noted that the incidences assumed a frightening dimension two weeks ago and that all efforts to resolve the issue has proved abortive.

“The incidents have become so bad that the most recent flights arrived without more than 85 percent of passengers bags on board.

“Our airport authority has been facing serious crises controlling the passengers at the airport whenever they arrive without their bags.

“This issue has made passengers to carry out several mob actions at our airport and it is a great threat to our facilities.

“In view of all these, and the series of meetings held with the Turkish Airline management which did not yield any solution to this problem, the NCAA is therefore left with no option than to direct Turkish Airlines to suspend its operations into Nigeria until such a time when the airline is ready to operate with the right size of aircraft that can transport all passengers with their bags at the same time.

“If no remedial action is carried out by the airline, this suspension shall be effective from the l6th of December, 2019”.

Efforts to reach Turkish Airlines was unsuccessful as calls to their lines were not connecting.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines passengers have hailed the decision of the government, describing it as a very appropriate measure to deal with the airline’s insensitivity to the plight of its Nigerian customers.

Agu Elias said: “This issue has been going on for a very long time. You arrive and you won’t get your luggage. The airline will be asking you to keep checking up with them. It’s really frustrating. I commend the government for this bold move.”