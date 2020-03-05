Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has directed the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to suspend the 51st convocation ceremony for the 2018/2019 academic session.

The decision was communicated to the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) via a letter by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono.

The 51st convocation ceremony was earlier scheduled to start on Monday, March 9 and 13,489 students were to graduate.

Echono in a letter dated March 2, 2020, to NUC executive secretary said the decision to suspend the convocation ceremony was based on a letter from UNILAG Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Wale Babalakin, that the Council did not approve the event in line with the laws of the university.

“I am to, therefore, request that you kindly advise the Vice-Chancellor to suspend the convocation and ensure full compliance with due process,” Echono directed.

In a swift reaction, UNILAG management complied with the directive by postponing the convocation ceremony.

The Registrar and Secretary to Council, Dr Oladejo Azeez, in a statement dated March 5 regret to inform the general public that the 51st convocation ceremony scheduled to start on Monday has been postponed.

“Any inconveniences occasioned by this postponement is highly regretted,” he stated.

The senate of the university, which is responsible for academic activities, had earlier fixed the date for the event.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, on Monday addressed the press to announce that the convocation ceremony will start on Monday 9 with 13,489 expected to graduate out of which 281 obtained First Class.