From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced plans to take COVID-19 vaccination to churches and other worship centres, in addition to already concluded arrangements for corporate vaccination.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, disclosed the plans at the sensitisation of Christian leaders on phase two of COVID-19 vaccination in Abuja, yesterday.

“I am glad to inform you that from this phase two of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out, we have introduced Sunday vaccination. This is to ensure members of the Christian community who may not have had access to the vaccines for whatever reason are given an opportunity to be vaccinated at their worship places. I must say that feedback from the field is very encouraging and I sincerely thank all Christian leaders who have given the vaccination team access to their churches and their members to receive COVID-19 vaccine during Sunday service.”

He said working with the states, the Federal Government has made special arrangement for corporate vaccination for eligible staff of government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), private/corporate organisations, including faith-based organisations, their family members, dependants and retirees.

He said they would continue to monitor side effects of the vaccines, and that as it is common with all vaccines, there have been reports of mild to moderate reactions. “This is normal with any vaccination, and we are working with NAFDAC to keep a close watch on all of those who have been vaccinated for any unlikely case of serious adverse effect.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health to provide safe, effective and free vaccines to ensure stoppage of the transmission of the deadly virus.

“We would sustain regular updates to critical stakeholders such as the Christian community through the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other credible platforms.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.