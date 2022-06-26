The Federal Government has taken delivery of a world-class, FIFA standard VIP team shelter for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The facility, which is the first of its kind in the country, is a new customised portable VIP facility (FIFA designed and approved) with an ergonomic seat and back in green and white to reflect the official colours of Nigeria.

It also has headrest, back rest, fully padded with fire-resistant polyurethane foam with double density, a polyurethane armrest withan integrated cup- holder, galvernized steel and aluminum foot rest surface with high capacity hard – nylon pivoting wheels on both sides.

It has a total height of 225cm, total depth 180cm and 54 seats in all, for players, referees and team officials. It is totally dismountable. The team shelter was formally handed over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar on Thursday by the Chief Executive Officer of Match International, Mr. Waheed Akanni.

Akanni commended the Sports Ministry for doing everything to give the Abuja stadium the very best of facilities, giving kudos to Sports Minister, Sunday Dare for showing a strong desire to turn around sports facilities in the country.

The ex-international said other sports stadia in the country also need to upgrade and boast of such modern VIP team shelters.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar used the occasion to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to developing sports infrastructure for Nigerian youth and also highlighted the foresight of the Minister Sunday Dare in rehabilitating the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.