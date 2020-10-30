Meanwhile, in fulfilment of his promise to ensure mass metering in the country and in the process put an end to the problems of estimated billing in the electricity sector, the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) will kick start distribution of free electricity meters to Nigerians with simultaneous launch events of the scheme in Kano, Kaduna, Eko and Ikeja DISCO franchise areas, on Friday.

The NMMP is to roll out six million meters for all connection points on the grid without meters over the next 18 to 24 months, estimating to impact 30 million consumers nationwide.

According to informed sources at the Presidency last night on, the locations to receive meters include Bawo Road and environs in Kano metropolis (KEDCO), Governor Road/Tudun Wada in Kaduna (Kaduna Electric), Oshodi Business Unit in Ikeja (Ikeja Electric), and Yaba and Surulere (Eko DISCO).

The presidency source added that key stakeholders to monitor the launch of the distribution include Kaduna, Kano and Lagos State Government representatives, the Senate Committee and House Chair on Power as well as representatives of Organized Labour and Civil Society Organizations.

Following the President’s directive on mass metering, the Central Bank of Nigeria, on October 18th, approved guidelines for funding the mass metering programme which entailed that all meters under the scheme will be locally sourced, creating thousands of manufacturing jobs through lead manufacturers such as MOMAS, MOJEC and others.