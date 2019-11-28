Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government said on Thursday that it has set a target of 2023 to ensure that Nigeria is fully covered with broadband facilities that would help digitalise its operations.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed the information in Abuja, during his keynote address at the 2019 Nigeria Annual Education Conference (NAEC).

The annual conference provided opportunity for stakeholders in education sector to discuss issues that concern the sector with a view proffering superior solutions to identified problems.

The Vice President, in his address, expressed optimism that increased access to digital infrastructure was key to access to 21st century education for children, some of whom are almost at the risk of ending up becoming uneducated.

He disclosed that Federal Government has proposed that would-be-volunteers in N-power programme must show an evidence of completion of the first three years of their secondary school education in order to participate in the non-graduate apprenticeship scheme.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, in his welcome remarks, stressed the role of teachers in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030.

He insisted that December 2019 deadline for eviction of unlicensed teachers from classrooms is sacrosanct, thus asking unlicensed teachers to get professional certification to avoid unfriendly actions from the government.

UNESCO, Regional Director for West Africa, Ydo Yao, urged stakeholders to develop evidence based policy and also create a platform for Nigerian child to be in the classroom.

Yao, therefore, pledged UN commitment to support the challenges the country was facing in the area of education.