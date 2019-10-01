Uche Usim, Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, has said that the Federal Government plans to address the rising unemployment nightmare in the country through the Youth Enterprise With Innovation in Nigeria Connect programme (YouWin).

Speaking at a book launch and awards ceremony for the programme, Ahmed said the scheme remains the Federal Government’s education programme established in 2011 to birth and nurture various vocations across the country.

“It is aimed at equipping young Nigerian with tools, skills, education and information required to build and grow successful businesses”, she noted.

The Minister said the government was using the initiative to incubate and breed the next generation of successful Nigerian-owned enterprises.

According to her, the government would, through the scheme, continually create avenues for investors to fund Small and Medium Enterprises secto