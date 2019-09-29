Henry Okonkwo

A human rights group, Network for on Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN) has charged the Federal Government (FG) to take more active steps in ensuring a better-funded police force in the country.

This call was made by the group’s national coordinator, Ikule Emmanuel, during the public presentation of a book ‘ Police Compliance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act’, which held recently in Ikeja, Lagos metropolis.

Mr. Emmanuel while decrying the inhumane work and living conditions of Nigerian police officers, called on FG to implement the various police reform recommendations contained in the numerous reports conducted at various times in the country. “ The starting point for a better policing system is to ensure adequate funding, constant training, discipline of erring officers and good welfare packages. We also hope that with the Police Trust Fund signed in June 2019, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) would get the appropriate funds needed to properly train its officers and equip its stations.

“It is time to dust up and implement the recommendations of the various police reform committees that were set up at different times by different governments, including the submissions of civil societies like NOPRIN. The resources that have been put in by these groups mustn’t be allowed to waste”, Emmanuel said.

Speaking further, Mr. Saviour Akpan, NOPRIN’s Coordinating Committee chairman, while identifying why reformations contained in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) has not been effective since its amendment since 2011, called on CSOs and the media to monitor implementation of the act.