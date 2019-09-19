Romanus Ugwu and Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has called on governors in the North East and North West to emulate the Kaduna State government’s model of tackling insecurity through the deployment of modern technology.

Aregbesola, while receiving the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i, who paid him a visit, said states should complement the effort of the Federal Government and security establishments in combating crime. He said crime has become complex, but that the deployment of technology would go a long way to assist in security personnel in securing lives and property in the country.

“Through the use of modern technology, the menace of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other vices bedeviling the country will be put behind within the shortest possible time,” said Aregbesola.

Aregbesola said internal security is key to the economic prosperity of any nation, and urged the governors to continue to collaborate with the Federal Government in its efforts to protect Nigerians. Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai said the visit was to congratulate Aregbesola on his recent appointment and to seek for collaboration on how best to tackle the spate of insecurity in the state.

He commended the Federal Government’s efforts towards restoring security along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

El-Rufa’i said the state is willing to give necessary assistance that will support the security agencies in combating crime and criminality.