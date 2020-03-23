Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Federal Government has urged the South East to key into its economic diversification policy in order to boost economic development in the zone.

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah, stated this during the closing ceremony of the 31st Enugu International Trade Fair.

Ogah urged South East governments to support its citizens through the establishment of a dedicated team that will help tap into the ‘one local government, one product’ initiative of the Federal Government.

“I will like to invite the Enugu Chamber of Commerce and the business community in the South East to key into the present government’s next level agenda which hinges on economic industrialisation and diversification through business growth and entrepreneurship.

“The SMEs can plug into the numerous micro credit schemes like trader money, farmers and market money which the government is using to reach over 10 million Nigerians.

There is equally the development bank which supports the growth of entrepreneurs through flexible credit offers. They should take advantage of this.

“The South East state government should support its citizens through the establishment of a dedicated team that will help to tap into the one local government, one product initiative of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDAN) through cooperation by building capacity in the state, “ he said.

He also urged the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (ECIMMA) to work with the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment in building a business friendly scheme that entrepreneurs can benefit from.

“Business people in the region should reach out to the ministry of Mines and Steel Development to invest in the numerous untapped mineral resources in Nigeria. This is the time to focus on mineral as a key sector in the diversification efforts of the Federal Government,” Ogah said.

The President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) Emeka Nwandu, said that the chamber aims to transform Enugu into a very successful and economically vibrant state.